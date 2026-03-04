Video: Mehbooba Mufti burns posters of Netanyahu, Trump

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday protested against the United States-Israel military action against Iran by burning posters of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump . Mufti also set ablaze a poster of late Jeffrey Epstein, who many claim was an Israeli spy. The demonstration saw party supporters carrying posters of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and chanting anti-US and anti-Israel slogans.

Political stance Mufti's post on X Mufti has been vocal against the US-Israel military action since it started. She slammed both the Government of India and Jammu and Kashmir's National Conference-led government for their silence on what she termed "blatant aggression" by the US and Israel. In a post on X, she wrote, "Just because GOI & NC government in Jammu & Kashmir have chosen to remain silent...doesn't mean that those who speak out are offenders to be booked under the law."

Twitter Post Watch video here “I stand in peace with those who stand in peace with you, and in opposition to those who oppose you, until the Day of Judgment.” pic.twitter.com/NyDSuOWQVa — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) March 4, 2026

Condemnation Criticism of Muslim countries Mufti also condemned the situation as a "deeply tragic & shameful point in history." She criticized some Muslim countries for their explicit and implicit support of the actions. "History will stand testament to who fought for justice & who helped the oppressors," she wrote, offering prayers for Iran.

Military targets Strict restrictions in Kashmir for 3rd day Strict restrictions were enforced in various regions of Kashmir for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, following major protests across the valley against the killing of Khamenei. As a preventative step, the government closed educational institutions until Saturday, while mobile internet speeds remained throttled. On Tuesday, protests erupted in numerous parts of the valley, including Sumbal and Pattan in North Kashmir. Security personnel had to use force to disperse demonstrators in Sumbal, Bandipora district.