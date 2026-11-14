Mekedatu dam project: Tamil Nadu Congress slams Karnataka CM
What's the story
The ongoing dispute over the Mekedatu dam project on the Cauvery River has led to a rift within the Indian National Congress. The project, which is being pushed by Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, is opposed by Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu Congress President Manickam Tagore said, "It is deeply condemnable that...Shivakumar, in the presence of...Narendra Modi...said, 'No one can stop the construction of a dam at Mekedatu', and that the central government must give its final approval for it."
Legal controversy
Tagore accuses Shivakumar of violating SC ruling
Tagore accused Shivakumar of violating the Supreme Court ruling and the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal.
He said, "The Karnataka Chief Minister continues to adopt a stubborn stance, blatantly violating the Supreme Court ruling and the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal's final award."
He urged the central government not to grant clearance for the proposed dam without lower-riparian states' consent.
Project defense
No 1 can stop Mekedatu dam's construction, says Shivakumar
Shivakumar, however, defended his stance on the Mekedatu project. He said no one can stop its construction and accused Tagore of not knowing the full facts.
"If he comes to Karnataka with his delegation, I will take him to the dam site and show that it is in their interest," Shivakumar added.
Political response
TVK government also criticizes Shivakumar's remarks
The TVK government also criticized Shivakumar's remarks. Law Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar accused him of making controversial statements before every election.
Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) urged the state government "to take the necessary action on the Cauvery issue, which is a matter of life and death for Tamil Nadu, rather than remaining silent any longer."
Project goals
Why is Tamil Nadu opposed to the Mekedatu dam?
The proposed Mekedatu reservoir in Karnataka's Ramanagara district is aimed at providing drinking water to Bengaluru and generating 400 MW of power.
Karnataka has assured that Tamil Nadu's share of Cauvery water will not be affected by the project.
Despite this assurance, Tamil Nadu remains opposed over concerns of water sharing, particularly during periods of shortage.