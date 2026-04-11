Don't compare Vijay with MGR: AIADMK's Palaniswami

Political criticism

Palaniswami defends AIADMK's political stance

Palaniswami also took a dig at Vijay, who heads the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party. He said anyone can join politics, but shouldn't let down the people. The AIADMK leader defended his party's political stance and said they are students of MGR and late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's "political school." He stressed the need for "dignity and discipline" in politics.