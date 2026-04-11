Don't compare Vijay with MGR: AIADMK's Palaniswami
What's the story
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader Edappadi K Palaniswami has asked people not to compare actor-politician Vijay with former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran (MGR). Speaking at a poll rally, Palaniswami called MGR "a god" and praised his service to the people, PTI reported. He highlighted MGR's dedication by mentioning how he donated his property to a home for the deaf and dumb after his death.
Political criticism
Palaniswami defends AIADMK's political stance
Palaniswami also took a dig at Vijay, who heads the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party. He said anyone can join politics, but shouldn't let down the people. The AIADMK leader defended his party's political stance and said they are students of MGR and late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's "political school." He stressed the need for "dignity and discipline" in politics.
Governance challenges
Palaniswami speaks about his tenure as CM
Palaniswami also spoke about the difficulties he faced as CM, including droughts, cyclones, floods, and the pandemic. He said he provided good governance during these tough times without causing hardships to people. He also took a dig at Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for lacking "dignity and discipline" in criticism.