Congress a 'factory of lies': Modi on 'The Kerala Story'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused the Congress and other opposition parties of peddling false narratives about films such as Dhurandhar, The Kerala Story, and The Kashmir Files . Speaking at a rally in Tiruvalla, Kerala, he said these parties are "pros at lying" and have become a "factory of lies," as per IANS﻿. He also accused them of spreading panic over recent amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), and Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Film defense PM defends films against opposition attacks The PM defended films like Dhurandhar, The Kerala Story, and The Kashmir Files against opposition criticism. He said these movies highlight important issues but were dismissed as lies by the Congress and Left parties. "When The Kerala Story came, they started saying that everything is a lie," he said. He also accused these parties of jeopardizing the safety of Indian migrants in West Asia for political gains.

Migrant safety Modi warns of repercussions of Congress's statements Modi alleged that the Congress is ready to put at risk the lives of nearly one crore Indian migrants in Iran and Gulf countries with their "provocative" statements. He warned that such irresponsible remarks could affect India's "strong standing" in the Middle East. The PM also accused the Congress of wanting West Asian countries to see India as an enemy, which he said could jeopardize Indians living there.

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Political criticism PM assures families of Indians in West Asia Modi slammed the Congress for provoking tensions in West Asia, endangering Indian migrants. He assured the families of Indians living there that the government is with them. The PM also spoke about the political rivalry between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF), calling them two sides of the same coin. He alleged both fronts target Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while having a "secret partnership."

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