Modi pens op-ed on Women's Reservation Bill 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill, saying it is the "need of the hour." He stressed that any delay in implementation would be "deeply unfortunate." The bill, which guarantees 33% reservation for women in legislative bodies, was passed by Parliament in September 2023. On Wednesday, the Cabinet approved draft amendments to fast-track the Act. The move will increase the Lok Sabha from 543 to 816 seats, with 273 reserved for women.

Editorial insights Women's contribution to nation-building In an editorial, PM Modi highlighted the "vast" contributions of women to nation-building. He praised their achievements in various fields such as science, technology, entrepreneurship, sports and arts. The prime minister also noted that previous governments had made efforts toward ensuring women's reservation but they never materialized until the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. Modi emphasized that women make up nearly half of India's population and their contributions are invaluable across various fields.

Op-ed 'Women bring experiences and insights that enrich public discourse' He said when women participate in administration and decision-making, they bring with them experiences and insights that enrich public discourse and improve the quality of governance. "It is imperative that the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and the Assembly elections to the various states in the coming times are conducted with women's reservation in place. Strengthening women's participation in legislative institutions....reflects our commitment to building a society where every citizen has an equal stake in shaping the nation's destiny."

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Delay 'To postpone action now would mean..' He said every delay in advancing women's representation is, in effect, a delay in strengthening the quality and inclusiveness of our democracy. "To postpone action now would mean extending an imbalance that we already recognize and have the capacity to correct. At a time when India is moving forward with....purpose, it is essential that our institutions reflect the aspirations of all citizens. Timely action will not only honor long-standing commitments but also ensure that the momentum of progress is sustained."

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