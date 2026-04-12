Modi seeks cross-party support for women's reservation before 2029 polls
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to all political parties, seeking their support for an amendment to the Women's Reservation Bill. The bill seeks to reserve one-third of seats in legislative bodies for women and was passed in 2023. The proposed amendment aims to implement the reservation before the 2029 general elections by using data from the 2011 Census instead of waiting for the 2027 Census.
Upcoming session
Special session of Parliament to discuss Women's Reservation (Amendment) Bill
A Special Session of Parliament is scheduled next week to discuss the Women's Reservation (Amendment) Bill. In his letter, Modi highlighted that lawmakers from all parties had supported the original bill in 2023. He called it a "memorable moment" that showcased India's unity and commitment toward empowering women in politics.
Call for support
PM urges MPs to express views on amendment
Modi urged Members of Parliament (MPs) to express their views on the amendment, saying it was a time to show responsibility toward women and future generations. He emphasized that all political parties have long wanted increased representation of women in politics, and now is the right time to make that dream a reality.
Opposition response
Congress president Kharge responds critically to PM's letter
However, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has responded critically to Modi's letter. He accused the government of seeking cooperation without revealing details about the amendment. "It has been 30 months since then, and now this special sitting has been called without taking us into confidence," Kharge wrote in his response. He also expressed concern over the government's past record on public issues like demonetization and GST.
Proposed meeting
Kharge suggests convening all-party meeting for inclusive discussion
Kharge suggested that if the special sitting is meant to strengthen democracy and move forward together, an all-party meeting should be convened after April 29. He said this would allow for a more inclusive discussion on delimitation issues linked to the amendment. The Congress leader's response comes as PM Modi continues to push for support on the Women's Reservation (Amendment) Bill ahead of its scheduled parliamentary discussion.