Modi seeks cross-party support for women's reservation before 2029 polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to all political parties, seeking their support for an amendment to the Women's Reservation Bill. The bill seeks to reserve one-third of seats in legislative bodies for women and was passed in 2023. The proposed amendment aims to implement the reservation before the 2029 general elections by using data from the 2011 Census instead of waiting for the 2027 Census.

Upcoming session Special session of Parliament to discuss Women's Reservation (Amendment) Bill A Special Session of Parliament is scheduled next week to discuss the Women's Reservation (Amendment) Bill. In his letter, Modi highlighted that lawmakers from all parties had supported the original bill in 2023. He called it a "memorable moment" that showcased India's unity and commitment toward empowering women in politics.

Call for support PM urges MPs to express views on amendment Modi urged Members of Parliament (MPs) to express their views on the amendment, saying it was a time to show responsibility toward women and future generations. He emphasized that all political parties have long wanted increased representation of women in politics, and now is the right time to make that dream a reality.

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Opposition response Congress president Kharge responds critically to PM's letter However, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has responded critically to Modi's letter. He accused the government of seeking cooperation without revealing details about the amendment. "It has been 30 months since then, and now this special sitting has been called without taking us into confidence," Kharge wrote in his response. He also expressed concern over the government's past record on public issues like demonetization and GST.

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