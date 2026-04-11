Modi, Shah slam TMC over 'syndicate raj'; Mamata hits back

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal . The two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders took aim at issues such as citizenship, women's safety, corruption, and governance. PM Modi promised to expedite the process of granting citizenship to refugees under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) if the BJP comes to power.

Election promises BJP will ensure safety of women, girls: PM Modi Addressing an election rally in Katwa, PM Modi assured the Matua and Namashudra communities of refugee families that their citizenship would be expedited under a BJP government. He also promised better safety for women and girls under the BJP rule. "During the BJP regime, women and girls would be able to roam freely anywhere, anytime," he said, adding that this is a prime difference between his party and the "ruthless" TMC government.

Corruption warning Shah promises to end 'syndicate raj' in Bengal Union Minister Shah echoed PM Modi's sentiments at a rally in Onda, Bankura district. He promised to end the "syndicate raj" of the TMC and warned that those who harassed BJP workers would be held accountable after they come to power. Shah also blamed the TMC government for driving out industries and increasing unemployment in West Bengal.

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Counterattack Mamata reacts to BJP leaders' tirade In response to the BJP's allegations, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the party of spreading misinformation and trying to influence the electoral process. She said that after the elections, leaders like PM Modi and Shah would disappear. Banerjee also accused them of stopping central funds under various schemes and warned against their plans for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

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