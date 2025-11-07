Nehru 'historically distorted' Vande Mataram, dropped Maa Durga stanzas: BJP 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Indian National Congress of "historically distorting" the national song, Vande Mataram. The party claimed that under Jawaharlal Nehru 's leadership as Congress President, certain stanzas praising Goddess Durga were removed in 1937 as part of the Congress party's adoption of the song. BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan alleged this was done to appease communal sensitivities.

Historical controversy 'Historic sin and blunder' In a post on X, Kesavan said it was important for younger generation to know how Congress, under Nehru, adopted a truncated version of Vande Mataram at its Faizpur session. "The glorious Vande Mataram became the voice of our nation's unity and solidarity, celebrating our motherland, instilling nationalistic spirit and fostering patriotism. But the Congress committed the historic sin and blunder of linking the song with religion. Congress...deliberately removed stanzas of Vande Mataram which hailed Goddess Ma Durga," Kesavan said.

Claims 'Netaji strongly advocated for full original version' The BJP leader also referred to a 1937 letter from Nehru to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose where he allegedly said Vande Mataram's background was "likely to irritate Muslims." "In a letter dated Sep 1, 1937, Nehru spitefully writes that anybody considering the words in Vande Mataram as having anything to do with a Goddess was absurd. He also derisively opines that Vande Mataram is not suitable as a national song. Netaji...had strongly advocated for the full original version," he said.

Recent comparison Nehru's views, Rahul Gandhi's remarks Kesavan also drew a parallel between Nehru's views and recent remarks by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He alleged that the "Hindu-virodhi mindset" of Nehru is reflected in Gandhi's statements. The BJP leader took issue with Gandhi's recent comments on Chatth Puja, calling them disrespectful to devotees. Reacting to reports that a special pond was made just for Modi during Chatth for his ritual bath, Gandhi had called it a "drama" staged for the Bihar elections.