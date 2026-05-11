Adhikari-led government to implement all central welfare schemes across Bengal 

The newly formed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in West Bengal has decided to implement key central welfare schemes across the state. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced this after the first cabinet meeting at Nabanna on Monday. The schemes include Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Krishak Bima Yojana and Ujjwala Yojana among others. Adhikari reiterated the government's commitment to good governance, security, and development on par with other BJP-ruled states.

Security measures Government approves land for BSF fencing along Bangladesh border At the same meeting, the government also approved handing over land to the Border Security Force (BSF) for fencing along the Bangladesh border. The Chief Secretary and Land and Land Reforms Department have been asked to complete this process within 45 days. Adhikari said that once this is done, "the BSF will complete the border fencing and the issue of illegal infiltration will be resolved within a short period."

Reforms initiated Administrative reforms announced Adhikari also announced administrative reforms. Under the reforms, IAS officers in the state will now participate in central government training programs, aligning with practices in other states. The upper age limit for government job applications has been increased by five years to improve employment opportunities for educated youth. He said, "This Government does not function on ego; it functions on principles."

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