Adhikari-led government to implement all central welfare schemes across Bengal
What's the story
The newly formed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in West Bengal has decided to implement key central welfare schemes across the state. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced this after the first cabinet meeting at Nabanna on Monday. The schemes include Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Krishak Bima Yojana and Ujjwala Yojana among others. Adhikari reiterated the government's commitment to good governance, security, and development on par with other BJP-ruled states.
Security measures
Government approves land for BSF fencing along Bangladesh border
At the same meeting, the government also approved handing over land to the Border Security Force (BSF) for fencing along the Bangladesh border. The Chief Secretary and Land and Land Reforms Department have been asked to complete this process within 45 days. Adhikari said that once this is done, "the BSF will complete the border fencing and the issue of illegal infiltration will be resolved within a short period."
Reforms initiated
Administrative reforms announced
Adhikari also announced administrative reforms. Under the reforms, IAS officers in the state will now participate in central government training programs, aligning with practices in other states. The upper age limit for government job applications has been increased by five years to improve employment opportunities for educated youth. He said, "This Government does not function on ego; it functions on principles."
Election aftermath
BJP's historic win in Bengal
Adhikari also said his government would take responsibility for the families of 321 BJP workers who died in recent political violence in West Bengal The BJP won a landslide victory in the 2026 Assembly elections, winning 207 out of 294 seats. The win ended Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) rule, which lasted for 15 years.