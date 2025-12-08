No roadshow, QR-only entry for Vijay's Puducherry meet post-Karur tragedy

Actor-politician Vijay is scheduled to address a public meeting in Puducherry on December 9. This will be his first such event since the Karur stampede that killed 41 people on September 27. The Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief will speak at the Uppalam Expo Ground between 10:00am and noon from a van, according to a report by India Today.

Security measures Strict regulations for Vijay's rally in Puducherry Puducherry police have imposed strict security measures for the event. The attendance is capped at 5,000 people, and entry will be allowed only through QR code passes issued by TVK. Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) R Kalaivanan was quoted as saying, "Only individuals with valid QR code passes issued by TVK will be permitted inside the venue."

Crowd management Roadshow denied, separate enclosures for crowd control The police have also denied permission for a roadshow due to space constraints in Puducherry. Instead, the venue will be divided into separate enclosures for better crowd management. Each enclosure can accommodate 500 people, with entry being monitored. Authorities have also advised residents of neighboring Tamil Nadu from entering Puducherry and requested that they not travel to the union territory.

Event preparations Special considerations and facilities for the event Children, pregnant women, elderly persons, parents carrying infants, and differently-abled persons are also advised not to attend the meeting. Moreover, fans and party cadres have been requested not to follow Vijay's vehicle. Parking will only be allowed at designated areas such as Puducherry Marina and the old port area. Organizers have been asked to provide drinking water, toilets, ambulances, and fire engines at the venue.