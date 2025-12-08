LOADING...
Telangana to name Hyderabad road after Trump, BJP reacts
The road runs along the US consulate

By Snehil Singh
Dec 08, 2025
10:14 am
The Telangana government has decided to rename a prominent road in Hyderabad after United States President Donald Trump. The road, which runs along the United States Consulate General, will be called "Donald Trump Avenue." The state government plans to inform the Union Ministry of External Affairs and the US Embassy about this decision.

Telangana government plans to honor global leaders, corporations

The decision is part of a broader initiative by the Telangana government to honor global leaders and major corporations for the Telangana Rising Global Summit Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had first proposed this idea at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) conclave in Delhi earlier this year. He said naming roads after globally influential figures and major corporations offers a fitting tribute and acts as an inspiration to commuters.

Telangana government to rename roads after tech giants

As part of this initiative, the upcoming greenfield radial road will be named after industrialist Ratan Tata. The adjoining interchange has already been renamed "Tata Interchange." A road near Google's upcoming campus in Hyderabad's Financial District will be named "Google Street," honoring the company's contribution to India's digital transformation. Similarly, roads near the campuses of Microsoft and Wipro will be named "Microsoft Road" and "Wipro Junction," respectively.

BJP leader slams CM

Union Minister and BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar, however, slammed Reddy and said Hyderabad should be renamed "back to Bhagyanagar". "If the Congress government is so eager to change names, they might as well start with something that actually has history and meaning," he posted on X He added, "Revanth Reddy is renaming places after "whoever trends."

BJP leader criticizes renaming

Telangana Rising Global Summit to showcase investment opportunities

The announcements come ahead of the Telangana Rising Global Summit, which will be held at Bharat Future City near Hyderabad. The two-day summit aims to showcase the state's vast investment opportunities. This event is part of the government's efforts to position Telangana as a global center for innovation and economic growth.