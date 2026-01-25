'Old witch...': BJP leader's remarks on Mamata draws TMC's ire

LOADING...
The incident occurred during a party event

By Snehil Singh
Jan 25, 2026
05:54 pm
The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over a video of its leader calling for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's "beheading." In the clip, BJP leader Sanjay Das calls Banerjee a "witch" and demands her "beheading." The incident occurred during a party event where former state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh was present.

TMC accuses BJP of inciting violence against women

The TMC has accused the BJP of inciting violence against women. The party said Das's remarks are a "public call for murder against a democratically elected woman Chief Minister." They also recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's past remarks, saying they show how other BJP leaders feel "licensed to descend into outright criminality." Modi had referred to Banerjee as "Didi, o Didi!" The TMC has referred to them as "catcalls."

TMC's post on Sanjay Das's remarks

TMC files police complaint against Das

The TMC has filed a police complaint against Das over his remarks. Trinamool MP Bapi Haldar accused the BJP of trying to spread unrest in Bengal with provocative statements and actions. He said, "BJP is repeatedly trying to spread unrest in Bengal. Sometimes breaking idols of gods and goddesses, sometimes making provocative statements—all of this is planned."

BJP leader defends remarks, says they're reaction to TMC

BJP leader Satarupa provided context for Das's comments, saying they are a reaction to what TMC leaders have said about BJP leaders. She clarified that she doesn't support Das's statement and that the party leadership would clarify this to him. The incident has further intensified the political rivalry between the two parties in West Bengal ahead of the Assembly election due in March-April.

