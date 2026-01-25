'Old witch...': BJP leader's remarks on Mamata draws TMC's ire

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over a video of its leader calling for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee 's "beheading." In the clip, BJP leader Sanjay Das calls Banerjee a "witch" and demands her "beheading." The incident occurred during a party event where former state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh was present.

Accusations TMC accuses BJP of inciting violence against women The TMC has accused the BJP of inciting violence against women. The party said Das's remarks are a "public call for murder against a democratically elected woman Chief Minister." They also recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's past remarks, saying they show how other BJP leaders feel "licensed to descend into outright criminality." Modi had referred to Banerjee as "Didi, o Didi!" The TMC has referred to them as "catcalls."

Twitter Post TMC's post on Sanjay Das's remarks When the Prime Minister of the country himself normalises misogyny by catcalling an elected Chief Minister with “Didi, O Didi,” it’s no surprise that other @BJP4India leaders feel licensed to descend into outright criminality.



At BJP’s “Poriborton Sabha,” their Vice President of… pic.twitter.com/fj1UYd5Clt — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) January 24, 2026

Legal action TMC files police complaint against Das The TMC has filed a police complaint against Das over his remarks. Trinamool MP Bapi Haldar accused the BJP of trying to spread unrest in Bengal with provocative statements and actions. He said, "BJP is repeatedly trying to spread unrest in Bengal. Sometimes breaking idols of gods and goddesses, sometimes making provocative statements—all of this is planned."

