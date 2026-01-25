'Old witch...': BJP leader's remarks on Mamata draws TMC's ire
What's the story
The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over a video of its leader calling for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's "beheading." In the clip, BJP leader Sanjay Das calls Banerjee a "witch" and demands her "beheading." The incident occurred during a party event where former state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh was present.
Accusations
TMC accuses BJP of inciting violence against women
The TMC has accused the BJP of inciting violence against women. The party said Das's remarks are a "public call for murder against a democratically elected woman Chief Minister." They also recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's past remarks, saying they show how other BJP leaders feel "licensed to descend into outright criminality." Modi had referred to Banerjee as "Didi, o Didi!" The TMC has referred to them as "catcalls."
Twitter Post
TMC's post on Sanjay Das's remarks
When the Prime Minister of the country himself normalises misogyny by catcalling an elected Chief Minister with “Didi, O Didi,” it’s no surprise that other @BJP4India leaders feel licensed to descend into outright criminality.— All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) January 24, 2026
At BJP’s “Poriborton Sabha,” their Vice President of… pic.twitter.com/fj1UYd5Clt
Legal action
TMC files police complaint against Das
The TMC has filed a police complaint against Das over his remarks. Trinamool MP Bapi Haldar accused the BJP of trying to spread unrest in Bengal with provocative statements and actions. He said, "BJP is repeatedly trying to spread unrest in Bengal. Sometimes breaking idols of gods and goddesses, sometimes making provocative statements—all of this is planned."
Defense
BJP leader defends remarks, says they're reaction to TMC
BJP leader Satarupa provided context for Das's comments, saying they are a reaction to what TMC leaders have said about BJP leaders. She clarified that she doesn't support Das's statement and that the party leadership would clarify this to him. The incident has further intensified the political rivalry between the two parties in West Bengal ahead of the Assembly election due in March-April.