Outgoing Bihar assembly met for just 146 days in 5yrs

Legislative review

Bills passed on day of introduction

During its tenure, the 17th Bihar Assembly passed 78 bills, all of which were cleared on the day they were introduced. None of these Bills was sent to committees for further discussion. The majority of this legislation focused on education, finance and taxation, and administration. Notable among them are the Bihar Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024, and the Platform Based Gig Workers (Registration, Safety and Welfare) Bill, 2025.