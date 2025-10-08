Outgoing Bihar assembly met for just 146 days in 5yrs
What's the story
The outgoing Bihar legislative assembly convened for just 146 days, the lowest of all its five-year terms, a report by PRS Legislative has revealed. The 17th assembly met an average of 29 days each year and functioned for about three hours on those days. In comparison, assemblies across India sat for an average of five hours on sitting days in 2024.
Legislative review
Bills passed on day of introduction
During its tenure, the 17th Bihar Assembly passed 78 bills, all of which were cleared on the day they were introduced. None of these Bills was sent to committees for further discussion. The majority of this legislation focused on education, finance and taxation, and administration. Notable among them are the Bihar Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024, and the Platform Based Gig Workers (Registration, Safety and Welfare) Bill, 2025.
Budget discussions
Budget discussions took place over 9 days
Apart from general discussions on the annual budget, legislators also talked about major ministries' expenditures during their term. On average, ministry expenditures were discussed for nine days in the five years since 2020. Bihar will go to elections in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with votes to be counted on November 14.