'Pakistan a threat to humanity': Owaisi after India's 'Operation Sindoor'
What's the story
All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed Pakistan for its support of terrorism, calling the country a "threat to humanity."
In an interview with the Press Trust of India, Owaisi highlighted several terror attacks sponsored by Pakistan that have plagued India over the years.
He said these incidents include the Kandahar plane hijack, the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, the 2001 Parliament attacks, and the Uri and Pathankot incidents.
Operation response
Owaisi's remarks follow India's Operation Sindoor
Launched on May 7, the operation was a response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.
The operation involved targeted strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), eliminating over 100 terrorists.
Accusations
Owaisi accuses Pakistan's deep state and military of destabilizing India
Owaisi also accused Pakistan's deep state and military of having goals beyond immediate conflict.
"Unwritten objectives of Pakistani deep state and Pakistani military are to thwart India's economy, divide communities," Owaisi said.
The AIMIM chief stressed the importance of bringing India's narrative to the global stage, saying that "Pakistan is trying to project itself as an Islamic country."
Ideological stance
Owaisi highlights Pakistan's role in communal divide and economic stall
Owaisi said destabilizing India, creating communal divides, and stalling economic growth are part of Pakistan's unwritten ideology.
He said this has always been the objective of the Pakistani deep state and its military.
The AIMIM chief also spoke about how India should have understood Pakistan's designs long back when it sent tribal invaders into Jammu and Kashmir after independence in 1947.
Continued attempts
Owaisi says
"They are doing this tamasha since then. They will continue to do it tomorrow and are not going to stop. However, India's patience ran out with the Pahalgam terror attack," he said.
Pakistan has become a threat to humanity by arming, training, and financing terrorists, he added.
The AIMIM leader is part of a group of Members of Parliament who have been chosen for a global outreach program to bring India's narrative to the international forefront.