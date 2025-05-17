What's the story

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed Pakistan for its support of terrorism, calling the country a "threat to humanity."

In an interview with the Press Trust of India, Owaisi highlighted several terror attacks sponsored by Pakistan that have plagued India over the years.

He said these incidents include the Kandahar plane hijack, the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, the 2001 Parliament attacks, and the Uri and Pathankot incidents.