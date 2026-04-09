'7th Pay Commission, no infiltrators': Modi's '6 guarantees' for Bengal 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced six guarantees for West Bengal , promising a transparent and accountable government if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power. Addressing a public rally in Haldia, he promised the implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission and vowed action against corruption under the Trinamool Congress (TMC) regime. He said no "TMC goon" will be able to evade the law any longer.

Promises detailed PM's 6 guarantees for Bengal The PM's six guarantees include restoring faith in the rule of law, making the administrative machinery accountable, reopening files on corruption and crimes against women, holding corrupt individuals accountable regardless of their position, granting constitutional rights to refugees while expelling infiltrators, and implementing the Seventh Pay Commission. He emphasized that these changes would only be possible with a BJP government.

Fisheries focus Separate Ministry of Fisheries PM Modi also spoke about the central government's efforts to boost the fisheries sector. He said a separate Ministry of Fisheries was created for the first time to address fishermen's needs. He said the BJP has also allocated a record budget for their welfare and provided Kisan Credit Card facilities and insurance coverage up to ₹5 lakh.

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Bengal Have to get rid of nirmam sarkaar: Modi He said the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections were aimed at restoring "Bengal's glory" and building a "developed Bengal." "This election in Bengal is not an ordinary election. It is an election to re-establish Bengal's glory. It is an election to strengthen the foundation of a "developed Bengal. The first and most important step will be the farewell of the nirmam sarkaar. For building a developed Bengal, the departure of the nirmam sarkaar is very necessary," he added.

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Bengal 'Bengal once formed foundation of India's progress' On the importance of Bengal, he said the state once formed the foundation of India's progress but in recent times, it has been brought down on all development parameters by the TMC. "Who knows this situation better than Medinipur and Haldia? Centuries ago, the historic Tamralipta was a flourishing port city where trade happened with the entire world. Haldia was one of the major industrial centers of modern India. But in recent decades, factories in Haldia have shut," he said.