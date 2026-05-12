'Don't travel...marry at Statue of Unity': PM repeats austerity appeal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again urged Indians to adopt austerity measures in light of the ongoing crisis in West Asia on Monday, urging Indians to avoid overseas destination weddings. Speaking at an event in Vadodara, Gujarat, he also asked citizens to conserve fuel and postpone gold purchases. He encouraged work-from-home practices and curtailing unnecessary foreign exchange spending. "I appeal to every citizen of my country to reduce the use of petrol and diesel as much as possible," he said.

Fuel conservation Use metro, promote carpooling: Modi Modi also urged citizens to use public transport more and consider carpooling. "Use the metro, make greater use of electric busses and public transport, and promote carpooling," he said. He asked employers to promote work-from-home culture using digital technology. "Digital technology has now made so many things easy that technology's assistance will also be very beneficial for us. It is essential that priority be given to virtual meetings and work from home in both government and private offices," he said.

Gold imports Delay gold purchases PM Modi also asked Indians to delay buying gold until the global situation improves. He pointed out that India spends a lot of foreign exchange on gold imports every year. "A huge amount of the country's money also goes abroad on gold imports," he said. The Prime Minister also called for reduced dependence on imported products and urged support for local businesses through the "Vocal for Local" campaign.

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