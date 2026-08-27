'Up to government': Rijiju hints at possible Parliament session
What's the story
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has hinted at the possibility of another sitting of Parliament. He said that the Monsoon Session hasn't been prorogued yet, and the government can summon the Houses again without formally ending the existing session. "It is up to the government...Whenever Parliament is to be called, it is the government which decides and requests the President to call the session," he said in an interview with India Today.
Historical precedents
It is nothing new, Rijiju said
Rijiju pointed to parliamentary history since 1952, when Parliament was adjourned sine die but not prorogued, and then summoned again.
He said, "It is nothing new which we are doing." However, he refused to answer when asked if he meant a special session could be on the cards.
This comes amid speculation over the government's next move after the Monsoon Session was adjourned indefinitely on August 13, without being formally closed.
Legislative concerns
Opposition raises questions
The delay in proroguing the session has led to questions from the opposition.
They are speculating if the government will use this session to reintroduce the Delimitation Bill and Women's Reservation Amendment Bill.
The Delimitation Bill was introduced with the Women's Reservation Bill under the 131st Constitutional Amendment but failed to get a two-thirds majority in Lok Sabha during the April special session.