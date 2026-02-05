Prashant Kishor's party, which won zero seats, goes to SC 

Prashant Kishor 's Jan Suraaj Party has approached the Supreme Court challenging the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections. The party has alleged illegal practices in the elections and is demanding fresh polls. At the center of their challenge is the direct transfer of ₹10,000 to women voters under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana during what they claim was a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Legal action Petition seeks declaration on Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana illegalities The petition, filed under Article 32 of the Constitution, calls for a declaration that adding new beneficiaries to the scheme and making payments during the Model Code of Conduct was illegal. It also seeks action from the Election Commission under Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 123 of the Representation of People Act for corrupt practices. The petitioner has also challenged the deployment of 1.8 lakh women beneficiaries from self-help group JEEVIKA at polling booths as illegal and unfair.

Case specifics Demand for fresh Assembly elections in Bihar The petitioner is demanding fresh Assembly elections in Bihar due to these alleged corrupt practices. They want the Election Commission to follow Supreme Court guidelines from S Subramaniam Balaji v. State of Tamil Nadu (2013) on freebies and Direct Benefit Transfer Schemes. The petition also asks for a minimum six-month time frame for implementing schemes affecting free and fair elections before announcing election schedules.

