Prashant Kishor in trouble over voter IDs; ECI issues notice

Political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor is reportedly registered as a voter in both West Bengal and Bihar . According to the Indian Express, Kishor's West Bengal address is 121 Kalighat Road, Bhabanipur, a location that also serves as the Trinamool Congress office. This area falls under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's assembly constituency. He had worked with the TMC as a political consultant during the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls.

Bihar registration Kishor's paternal village is in Bihar On the other hand, in Bihar, Kishor is registered as a voter in the Kargahar assembly constituency of the Sasaram parliamentary constituency. His polling station there is Madhya Vidyalay, Konar, which is his paternal village. A senior member of Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) team told the Indian Express that he became a voter in Bihar after the West Bengal elections.

Cancelation application Kishor has applied for cancelation of Bengal voter ID Sources close to Kishor said he has applied for the cancellation of his Bengal voter card, according to Livemint. However, the status of this application remains unclear as neither Kishor nor Bihar's Chief Electoral Officer Vinod Singh Gunjiyal has commented on it. The Election Commission of India (ECI) prohibits a person from being registered as a voter in more than one constituency under Section 17 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950. Multiple entries are forbidden under Section 18

Repeated entries ECI to conduct special intensive revision in 12 states The ECI has already conducted a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and plans to implement it nationwide soon. The poll body cited "repeated entries in the electoral roll" as one of the reasons for conducting the SIR in Bihar. The ECI had said, "Some electors obtain registration in one place and then shift their residence and register themselves at another place without getting their names deleted from the electoral roll of the initial place of residence."

Nationwide revision Final list to be published on February 7, 2026 On October 27, the ECI announced the second phase of SIR in 12 states and union territories. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said it will be conducted in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. The final list will be published on February 7, 2026.