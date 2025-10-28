Priyank Kharge, Himanta Sarma exchange barbs over semiconductor investments

A war of words has erupted between Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma . The feud started after Kharge accused the central government of diverting semiconductor investments from Karnataka to Gujarat and Assam. "All the investments meant for Karnataka are being arm-twisted by the Central government," he claimed.

Counter-accusations Sarma threatens legal action against Kharge In response to Kharge's allegations, Sarma called him a "first-class idiot," accusing him of insulting the educated youth of Assam. He also threatened legal action against Kharge for his remarks and slammed the Congress for not condemning the "objectionable statement." "Son of @INCIndia President, Priyank Kharge, has insulted Assam's youth and Assam Cong doesn't even have the courage to condemn him. He is a FIRST CLASS IDIOT," Sarma tweeted.

Accusations continue Kharge accuses Sarma of whitewashing failures Kharge then accused Sarma of trying to "whitewash his failures" by giving his statements a "political spin," and asked him to introspect why youth are leaving Assam for jobs. He clarified that his statement was about semiconductor companies being pressured to set up in Gujarat and Assam despite their interest in Karnataka's engineering talent and ecosystem. "The only thing Mr Sarma has managed to grow is his own wealth," he said.

Twitter Post Kharge's post on X in reply to Sarma As usual, the BJP and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma are twisting my words. My statement is clear and very specific, it was about how semiconductor companies were being pressured to set up in Gujarat and Assam, even when they had expressed a clear interest in Karnataka because of our… https://t.co/wPKmjQhUBq — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) October 27, 2025