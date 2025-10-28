LOADING...
Home / News / Politics News / Priyank Kharge, Himanta Sarma exchange barbs over semiconductor investments
Summarize
Priyank Kharge, Himanta Sarma exchange barbs over semiconductor investments
The war of words erupted after Kharge accused the Centre of diverting investments

Priyank Kharge, Himanta Sarma exchange barbs over semiconductor investments

By Snehil Singh
Oct 28, 2025
10:58 am
What's the story

A war of words has erupted between Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The feud started after Kharge accused the central government of diverting semiconductor investments from Karnataka to Gujarat and Assam. "All the investments meant for Karnataka are being arm-twisted by the Central government," he claimed.

Counter-accusations

Sarma threatens legal action against Kharge

In response to Kharge's allegations, Sarma called him a "first-class idiot," accusing him of insulting the educated youth of Assam. He also threatened legal action against Kharge for his remarks and slammed the Congress for not condemning the "objectionable statement." "Son of @INCIndia President, Priyank Kharge, has insulted Assam's youth and Assam Cong doesn't even have the courage to condemn him. He is a FIRST CLASS IDIOT," Sarma tweeted.

Accusations continue

Kharge accuses Sarma of whitewashing failures

Kharge then accused Sarma of trying to "whitewash his failures" by giving his statements a "political spin," and asked him to introspect why youth are leaving Assam for jobs. He clarified that his statement was about semiconductor companies being pressured to set up in Gujarat and Assam despite their interest in Karnataka's engineering talent and ecosystem. "The only thing Mr Sarma has managed to grow is his own wealth," he said.

Twitter Post

Kharge's post on X in reply to Sarma 

Mockery and retorts

Assam BJP mocks Kharge with 'Teddy boy' jibe

The Assam BJP also joined the fray, mocking Kharge with a cheeky jibe, "Hello, Teddy Boy." It said writing long essays on social media doesn't make him an expert. "Instead of giving lectures about Assam, maybe take a good hard look at your own backyard- your district still tops the chart of poverty in South India. So much for your 'talent tank', huh?"