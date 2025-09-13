Kharge, Priyanka slam PM Modi over Manipur visit

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his visit to Manipur . The visit comes after ethnic violence broke out in the state in 2023. Kharge called the visit a "farce" and "tokenism," adding that it was a "grave insult to a wounded people." He also criticized the PM for only spending three hours in Manipur and accused him of avoiding the plight of those in relief camps.

Foreign trips Kharge accuses PM Modi of ignoring Manipur violence Kharge also slammed PM Modi for his numerous foreign trips during the violence in Manipur. He said, "Since the violence began, ~300 lives have been lost, 67,000 displaced, 1,500 injured." Despite this situation, he alleged that PM Modi had made 46 foreign trips but didn't visit Manipur to express sympathy. The Congress leader also criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his handling of the situation in the state.

.@narendramodi ji



Your 3-hour PIT STOP in Manipur is not compassion — it’s farce, tokenism, and a grave insult to a wounded people.



Your so-called ROADSHOW in Imphal and Churachandpur today, is nothing but a cowardly escape from hearing the cries of people in relief camps!

Delayed visit Priyanka says delay in visit 'unfortunate' Vadra also slammed PM Modi for his delayed visit to Manipur. She said, "I'm glad that he has decided after several months that it's worth his visiting. He should have visited much long before." She added that the delay was "very unfortunate" as many people have died and suffered due to the violence. Vadra said such delays are not in line with the tradition of Indian Prime Ministers who would visit areas of pain and suffering promptly since independence.