BJP slams Congress over AI video featuring Modi, late mother
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed the Congress party for releasing what appears to be an AI-generated video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother, Heeraben. The video depicts a character resembling Modi dreaming of his mother scolding him for using her name in political campaigns. The Bihar Congress shared the video on social media with a caption that roughly translates to "Ma appears in Sahab's dreams. Watch the interesting dialogue."
Political backlash
BJP accuses Congress of 'crossing all limits'
The BJP has accused the Congress of "crossing all limits" and lowering the political discourse. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla called it a "disgusting" attempt to target someone who is no longer alive. He also said that instead of feeling remorse, the Congress is trying to justify its previous alleged remarks against Modi's mother. Poonawalla was referring to an earlier incident where abuses were hurled toward Modi and his mother at the Voter Adhikar Yatra led by the Congress and RJD.
Leadership response
BJP leaders call video 'disgusting' and 'deplorable'
BJP national spokesman Pradeep Bhandari also condemned the video, saying it insults "mothers and sisters of Bharat." He alleged that this was all happening at the behest of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. "Congress under Rahul Gandhi continues its insult of Honorable PM @narendramodi ji's mother. People of Bihar will give a befitting response to RJD & Congress that mock mothers and sisters of Bihar!" he wrote on X.