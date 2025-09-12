BJP slams Congress over AI video featuring Modi, late mother

Political backlash

BJP accuses Congress of 'crossing all limits'

The BJP has accused the Congress of "crossing all limits" and lowering the political discourse. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla called it a "disgusting" attempt to target someone who is no longer alive. He also said that instead of feeling remorse, the Congress is trying to justify its previous alleged remarks against Modi's mother. Poonawalla was referring to an earlier incident where abuses were hurled toward Modi and his mother at the Voter Adhikar Yatra led by the Congress and RJD.