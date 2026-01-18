West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee appealed to CJI Surya Kant at a building's inaguration

'Protect from agencies': Mamata Banerjee's appeal to CJI at event

By Snehil Singh 01:29 pm Jan 18, 202601:29 pm

What's the story

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has appealed to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and other judges to protect citizens from being "targeted" by central agencies. The appeal was made during the inauguration of a building of the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of Calcutta High Court. "Please protect the people. I am not saying this for me. I am saying save the people," she said, adding that there are deliberate attempts to defame her and others.