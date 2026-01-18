'Protect from agencies': Mamata Banerjee's appeal to CJI at event
What's the story
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has appealed to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and other judges to protect citizens from being "targeted" by central agencies. The appeal was made during the inauguration of a building of the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of Calcutta High Court. "Please protect the people. I am not saying this for me. I am saying save the people," she said, adding that there are deliberate attempts to defame her and others.
Context
Banerjee's appeal follows ED raids on I-PAC
Banerjee's appeal comes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), a consultancy firm helping her party, the Trinamool Congress, with political strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections. The raids were carried out in connection with an alleged coal scam. Banerjee accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using these raids to access her party's strategy.
Legal proceedings
Supreme Court issues notices to Banerjee, others
The Supreme Court has issued notices to Banerjee, the West Bengal government, and Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar on ED's demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe against them. The court observed that if central agencies are working in a bona fide manner to probe a serious offense, they cannot be obstructed by party activities.
Defense
Banerjee defends actions, criticizes media trials
Banerjee defended her actions during the raids and slammed what she called "media trials," calling for an end to them. She alleged that agencies like ED and CBI were being used for political ends against her government. Commenting on the Supreme Court's observations, BJP leader Sanjay Sarawagi said, "The Supreme Court's statement makes it clear what kind of chaotic situation exists there (West Bengal)."