Rahul Gandhi invokes Lord Shiva ahead of SC's SIR hearing
What's the story
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared an image of Lord Shiva with the phrase "Satyam Shivam Sundaram" on social media just before the Supreme Court hears petitions challenging decisions by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The petitions have been filed by Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, leaders from the opposition bloc INDIA, and others.
Twitter Post
Gandhi's post
सत्यम् शिवम् सुन्दरम् pic.twitter.com/pIfskmfzAt— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 27, 2026
Protest plans
Gandhi's march to SC against ECI
The Congress leader has been vocally critical of the ECI, accusing it of facilitating electoral malpractices.
On October 11, he had announced a march to the Supreme Court, inviting opposition parties and civil society to join in protesting alleged "vote chori."
He had said protesters would submit a memorandum to the Chief Justice of India demanding an end to SIR and CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.
Legal defense
ECI defends decisions in Supreme Court
The ECI has defended its decisions in the Supreme Court, saying all orders related to SIR were unanimously approved by its three members.
The commission rejected allegations that Kumar acted unilaterally or amended statutory voter forms without approval from other commissioners.
"The attempt to make aspersions against the Election Commission is unfortunate," the affidavit said.
It also said Form 6 for voter registration was not amended by it since only the central government can amend it.
Court proceedings
Centre on Form 6
"On a review of the manner in which Form 6 and the Declaration were displayed on the IT platform, some concerns arose for the reason that the manner in which the Declaration was presented in the online system was such that it could be construed as though an amendment of Form 6 had been made," the Election Commission wrote in the affidavit.
Form 6 is for people seeking to register as voters for the first time.
Revision concerns
Petitioners seek access to electoral databases
The petitioners have raised concerns over changes to voter enrollment Form 6 and the functioning of electoral databases.
They have sought access to commission records, an independent audit of deletions and modifications to electoral rolls, and suspension of the ongoing SIR pending adjudication.
A plea by one Rakesh Kumar Singh sought a writ of quo warranto asking the CEC to explain under what authority he acted and continues to act as though entitled individually to exercise the collective decision-making power.