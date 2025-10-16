'Frightened': Rahul Gandhi jabs PM over Trump's Russian oil claim 

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi after United States President Donald Trump claimed India would stop buying oil from Russia. "He (PM Modi) assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia. That's a big step," Trump said at the White House, calling PM Modi "a friend of mine" and a close partner despite friction over energy policy.

Criticism voiced 'Modi frightened of Trump' Gandhi took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to accuse PM Modi of being "frightened of Trump." Listing five reasons, he alleged that the prime minister allowed the US President to "decide and announce that India will not buy Russian oil." The Congress leader also accused PM Modi of sending congratulatory messages despite repeated snubs from the US.

Trade disputes Tensions escalated in August over US's import duty on Indian India's purchase of Russian oil has been a contentious issue between New Delhi and Washington. The tensions escalated in August when Trump announced a 25% import duty on Indian goods, raising the total to 50%. In response, PM Modi had said he would not compromise on farmers' livelihoods and reiterated his commitment to "Make in India" and self-reliance initiatives.