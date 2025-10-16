Who's Satish Kumar Yadav from BJP's 3rd list challenging Tejashwi 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its third list of 18 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, fielding Satish Kumar Yadav from Raghopur. The constituency is a high-profile seat, as it will see a direct contest between him and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, the former deputy chief minister. The BJP's decision comes under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) seat-sharing arrangement, with all 101 seats allotted to it now declared.

Career path Who is Satish Kumar Yadav Satish, a member of the Yadhuvanshi community, started his political career with the RJD before moving to Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) in 2005. He first contested from Raghopur in 2005 but lost to Rabri Devi. However, he turned the tables in 2010, defeating her by over 13,000 votes. In 2015, he lost to her son Tejashwi from Raghopur.

Constituency profile Raghopur a politically significant constituency Raghopur is a politically significant constituency in Bihar's Vaishali district. It has been a stronghold of the Yadav family, with Lalu Prasad Yadav and Devi winning multiple times. Tejashwi won twice from here in 2015 and 2020. The Yadav caste accounts for around 31% of the population in Raghopur. In addition to Yadavs, the Rajput community has a sizable population in the region.