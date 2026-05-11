'Proofs of failure': Rahul Gandhi slams Modi's 'WFH' appeal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's seven appeals to citizens that included work from home (WFH) and avoiding foreign travel for a year due to economic concerns over the West Asia conflict. In a post on X, Gandhi said, "Modi ji demanded sacrifices from the public yesterday—don't buy gold, don't go abroad, use less petrol, cut down on fertilizer and cooking oil, take the metro, work from home..." "These aren't sermons—these are proofs of failure."

Accountability shift Running the country no longer within reach of PM: Gandhi He accused PM Modi of shifting responsibility onto citizens to escape accountability. He said in the past 12 years, PM Modi "brought the country to such a pass that the public has to be told to what to buy, what not to buy, where to go, where not to go." "Running the country is no longer within the reach of a Compromised PM," he added.

Economic resilience What did PM Modi say in 'Nation First' campaign Addressing a public gathering in Hyderabad on Sunday, PM Modi had asked citizens to prioritize work-from-home where possible, avoid buying gold for a year, reduce petrol and diesel consumption by using public transport, cut down on cooking oil usage, reduce dependence on chemical fertilizers and move toward natural farming. He also asked people to use fewer foreign-branded products and avoid foreign travel for a year.

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