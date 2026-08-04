'Release Udhayanidhi after questioning': Madras HC in Trisha remark case 

The court directed his immediate release on station bail after completing the questioning process.

The court ordered that he be released as per law and accepted his bail plea while directing him to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

Stalin was arrested after a complaint was filed by S Bairavi, the TVK's Central District Women's Wing organizer for Thanjavur.

The complaint alleged that Stalin made an obscene, double-meaning remark when a crowd chanted "Trisha" during his speech on the Cauvery issue.