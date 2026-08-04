'Release Udhayanidhi after questioning': Madras HC in Trisha remark case
What's the story
The Tamil Nadu government informed the Madras High Court on Tuesday that Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Udhayanidhi Stalin will be released from police custody today itself after questioning. Stalin was taken into custody earlier over his remarks made during a public meeting in Thanjavur, which TVK and party leaders allege was an indirect reference to actor Trisha. "He will be let out today itself on station bail," Advocate General (AG) Vijay Narayan told the court, which recorded his submission.
Court intervention
Madras High Court directed Stalin's immediate release on station bail
The court directed his immediate release on station bail after completing the questioning process.
The court ordered that he be released as per law and accepted his bail plea while directing him to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.
Stalin was arrested after a complaint was filed by S Bairavi, the TVK's Central District Women's Wing organizer for Thanjavur.
The complaint alleged that Stalin made an obscene, double-meaning remark when a crowd chanted "Trisha" during his speech on the Cauvery issue.
Arrest details
Arrested after complaint was filed against him
When Stalin was addressing the rally on the Cauvery issue, chants of "Trisha, Trisha" interrupted his speech.
Stalin then smiled and made an innuendo-laden remark, "Whether water comes or not, that water should come," before smirking and adding, "I meant Cauvery."
TVK leaders have alleged that this comment was an indirect reference to actor Trisha.
The DMK, however, said no such reference was made.
DMK's response
DMK workers protest against Stalin's arrest
The DMK condemned Stalin's arrest as political vendetta, with leader TKS Elangovan saying, "Nothing was said against anyone. Udayanidhi listed out Vijay's failures. There was nothing insulting in speech."
Stalin also said he didn't name anyone, except Vijay.
"Did I say anything wrong? Did I take anyone's name other than the CM's?" he said.
Following the controversial remarks and subsequent arrest, DMK workers staged flash strikes across Tamil Nadu and held road-roko demonstrations in protest.