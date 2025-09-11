RJD leader shot dead in Patna
What's the story
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rajkumar Rai, popularly known as Allah Rai, was shot dead in Patna's Munna Chak area on Wednesday night. According to Superintendent of Police (SP) East Parichay Kumar, he had returned from some work in a four-wheeler and started buying food items when he was shot. Rai was reportedly shot six times by the assailants as he was buying food items from a local hotel.
Incident details
Criminals fired 6 bullets at him
On receiving the information, the police reached the spot within minutes of the incident. Rai was rushed to PMCH hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. SP Kumar confirmed that CCTV footage has captured the two assailants involved in the attack. Six bullet shells were also recovered from the scene of the crime. "The deceased was associated with a political party and also had some land-related business," SP Kumar added.
Case
55-year-old RJD worker killed
The incident comes just days after a 55-year-old retired electricity worker and RJD block general secretary was shot and killed by unidentified gunmen in Pakauli hamlet. The criminals, who were lying in ambush, shot him four times, killing him instantly. Family members said that Shiv Shankar didn't have any known enemies.