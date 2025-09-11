RJD leader shot dead in Patna 

Incident details

Criminals fired 6 bullets at him

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot within minutes of the incident. Rai was rushed to PMCH hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. SP Kumar confirmed that CCTV footage has captured the two assailants involved in the attack. Six bullet shells were also recovered from the scene of the crime. "The deceased was associated with a political party and also had some land-related business," SP Kumar added.