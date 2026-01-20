'Roads kill…': Rahul Gandhi laments techie's death amid 'urban collapse'

Incident details

Mehta's tragic accident and rescue efforts

Mehta was returning home from work when he lost control of his car in poor visibility. The vehicle fell into a 50-foot-deep trench filled with water. Despite being alive for over 90 minutes and calling for help, Mehta couldn't be rescued in time as rescue personnel did not have adequate equipment. He eventually drowned while trying to stay afloat by clinging to his car. Mehta's family alleged that the site was accident-prone and had requested barricades and reflectors earlier.