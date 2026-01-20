'Roads kill…': Rahul Gandhi laments techie's death amid 'urban collapse'
What's the story
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has slammed the government over the death of a 27-year-old techie in Greater Noida. The incident involved Yuvraj Mehta, who died after his car landed in a water-filled pit. The pit was unmarked and lacked warning signs or barricades. "India's urban collapse isn't about lack of money, technology, or solutions. It's about lack of accountability," Gandhi wrote on social media platform X. Gandhi wrote, "Roads kill...Bridges kill...Fires kill...Water kills...Pollution kills...Corruption kills... Indifference kills."
Mehta was returning home from work when he lost control of his car in poor visibility. The vehicle fell into a 50-foot-deep trench filled with water. Despite being alive for over 90 minutes and calling for help, Mehta couldn't be rescued in time as rescue personnel did not have adequate equipment. He eventually drowned while trying to stay afloat by clinging to his car. Mehta's family alleged that the site was accident-prone and had requested barricades and reflectors earlier.
An FIR has been lodged against two real estate developers in connection with the incident. The Uttar Pradesh government has also sacked Noida CEO Lokesh M and constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe Mehta's death. The SIT, headed by additional director general Bhanu Bhaskar, has been asked to submit its report within five days. Gandhi used the acronym "TINA" in his post to highlight the lack of accountability.