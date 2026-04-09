Indore civic budget meet turns battleground over 'Vande Mataram' 

A routine budget meeting of the Indore Municipal Corporation turned into a political and ideological battleground after two Congress councilors refused to sing "Vande Mataram." The incident took place on Wednesday when Fauzia Sheikh Aleem and Rubina Iqbal declined to sing the national song during proceedings, citing religious grounds. The refusal sparked a heated argument with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councilors, who called it an affront to national sentiments.

Legal challenge Fauzia's challenge to chair escalates BJP's ire Fauzia challenged the Chair's authority, demanding to see the law that mandates singing "Vande Mataram." Her demand only intensified the BJP's outrage, with slogans being raised and voices clashing in a chaotic scene. In a bid to restore order, Chairman Munnalal Yadav asked her to leave the House. The controversy didn't end there as Iqbal made a statement outside the House justifying her refusal on religious grounds. "We do not bow down to anyone's bullying...not even their father's," she said.

Religious justification Rubina justifies refusal, takes jabs at BJP Rubina said, "In our Islamic faith, the singing of Vande Mataram is prohibited." She clarified that they sing "Sare Jahan Se Achha, Hindustan Hamara" instead. "Our Quran forbids Vande Mataram because for us, Allah alone is Supreme. 'Vande' means to worship and 'Mataram' refers to the mother. We worship only Allah, so why should we worship anyone else?" she said. She also threatened her party, saying if they were expelled, they would contest as independents or join Asaduddin Owaisi's party.

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Historical reference BJP leaders threaten to file FIR BJP leaders have said they will file an FIR over the incident, with Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and Chairman Yadav consulting on the matter. City president Sumit Mishra invoked history to corner the Congress, saying, "Vande Mataram was first sung at a Congress convention during the freedom struggle." He mentioned prominent freedom fighters who sang it, including Mahatma Gandhi and Subhash Chandra Bose. "Even Ashfaqulla Khan went to the gallows with Vande Mataram on his lips," he said.

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