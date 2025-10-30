RSS gets nod for march in Mallikarjun Kharge's stronghold Gurmitkal
What's the story
The Yadgir district administration has granted permission to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for a route march in Gurmitkal, Karnataka, which is the political stronghold of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. The event is set to take place on Friday and will start from Narendra Rathod Layout. It will pass through Samrat Circle, Basaveshwara Circle, Hanuman Temple, and Kumbharawadi before concluding at Ram Nagar.
Conditions imposed
10 conditions laid down by district administration
The district administration, however, has laid down 10 strict conditions for the march. These include a ban on provocative slogans and carrying weapons. Organizers are also responsible for ensuring no damage to public or private property during the event. The permission comes amid political tensions over RSS activities in Karnataka, particularly after state minister Priyank Kharge's letters calling for bans on RSS shakhas in schools and public places, alleging they "instill negative ideas in the minds of children and youth."
Unresolved tensions
State's order for activities
On October 16, the Karnataka government issued an order requiring prior authorization for any private organizations, associations, or groups of people to use government property or premises for their activities, after junior Kharge's appeal. However, on October 21, CM Siddaramaiah clarified that the Karnataka Government has not banned the RSS. "RSS is not mentioned anywhere in the order issued to allow associations to obtain permission in school and college premises," Siddaramaiah said.