'Bihar CM seat not empty': Shah confirms Nitish Kumar's post

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has made it clear that Nitish Kumar will continue as the chief minister of Bihar if the ruling alliance wins. "Bihar mein na CM ka pad khali hain aur Delhi mein PM ka pad khali hai...yahan Nitish Kumar hain, aur Lalu ji, Sonia ji, wahan PM Modi hain (neither the CM post in Bihar nor the PM's seat in Delhi is vacant. Nitish Kumar is here and Lalu, Sonia, PM Modi there)," Shah said.

Political critique Shah takes a jibe at RJD, Congress leaders Shah also took a jibe at Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress leaders, saying, "Aapka number nahi lagega (Lalu, Sonia, you won't get a chance)." He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking decisive actions after the Pahalgam attack. "When the Pahalgam attack happened, Prime Minister Modi carried out 'Operation Sindoor,'" he said, adding that the Centre had also banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) and arrested its members.

Election appeal Shah urges voters to ensure clean sweep for NDA Shah urged voters to ensure a clean sweep for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls. He highlighted Mithila's cultural significance and expressed confidence in the NDA's victory. "Mithila's daughter, Maithili Thakur, is contesting from here, and I want to tell Lalu Yadav's party that Maithili Thakur will win," he said.