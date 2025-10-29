'Tell Modi to dance...he'll dance': Rahul Gandhi in Bihar 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi kicked off his Bihar poll campaign on Wednesday by launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Muzaffarpur. He accused PM Modi of doing "anything for votes," saying, "If you tell Narendra Modi to dance in exchange for your votes, he will dance on stage." Gandhi was accompanied by RJD leader and the Grand Alliance's chief ministerial face, Tejashwi Yadav.

Festival criticism Gandhi slams PM Modi over Chhath Puja celebrations Gandhi also slammed PM Modi over reports that an artificial ghat was created by the Delhi government at Vasudev Ghat just for his ceremonial dip during Chhath. He highlighted the contrast between devotees praying in a polluted Yamuna River in Delhi and the PM bathing in a "specially made" pond. "There is no Yamuna there...there is a pond there. He went to bathe in his 'swimming pool.' He has nothing to do with the Yamuna...with Chhath Puja," Gandhi said.

Nitish Nitish Kumar being used: Gandhi The Congress leader also criticized Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for not doing enough for backward sections despite being in power for 20 years. "Nitish ji's face is being used. The remote control is in the hands of the BJP. You should not think that the voice of the most backward people is heard there. [BJP] has the remote control in their hands, and they have nothing to do with social justice," he said.

Vote chori Vote chori charge He also repeated his "vote chori" charge, warning that a similar attempt may be attempted in Bihar. "They are engaged in stealing your votes...they stole elections in Maharashtra, they stole elections in Haryana, and they will try their best in Bihar," he alleged. Gandhi promised an inclusive government if the Grand Alliance comes to power. He said, "We guarantee you that we will form a government of every class, every caste, every religion in Bihar."