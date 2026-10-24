UP: Congress seeks 175-200 seats in alliance; SP skeptical

A senior SP leader said, "I think our leader Akhilesh Yadav has made it clear that winnability is the sole criterion (for contesting the polls)."

The skepticism stems from Congress's declining popularity in Uttar Pradesh since 1989, when it last held power in the most populous state in the country.

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Congress could only win two seats, a drop from its seven-seat performance in 2017.