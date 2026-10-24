UP: Congress seeks 175-200 seats in alliance; SP skeptical
What's the story
The Congress party has officially started seat-sharing talks with the Samajwadi Party for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. The party has submitted a list of seats where it believes an alliance could be impactful. "I can't give you the exact numbers, but we have submitted a list for 175 to 200 seats," said Rajendra Pal Gautam, Congress's Uttar Pradesh in-charge. However, the Samajwadi Party is not entirely convinced of Congress's political strength to demand such a large number of seats.
Demand skepticism
SP questions Congress's political strength
A senior SP leader said, "I think our leader Akhilesh Yadav has made it clear that winnability is the sole criterion (for contesting the polls)."
The skepticism stems from Congress's declining popularity in Uttar Pradesh since 1989, when it last held power in the most populous state in the country.
In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Congress could only win two seats, a drop from its seven-seat performance in 2017.
Election history
Lok Sabha results raise hopes for both parties
However, the 2024 Lok Sabha poll results have raised hopes for both parties.
The Congress won six seats while its ally Samajwadi Party secured 37 seats, restricting the Bharatiya Janata Party to 33.
"The 2024 Lok Sabha results were proof that together the two parties can make an impact," a senior Congress leader said.
The recent leadership change in Uttar Pradesh Congress, with Aradhana Misra Mona replacing Ajay Rai, is believed to be aimed at ensuring a smooth seat-sharing arrangement.
Leadership shift
Leadership change in UP Congress to facilitate seat-sharing talks
Some Congress leaders said Mona's excellent relations with the Samajwadi Party leadership may have been a factor in the party opting for her months ahead of the polls over Rai, who preferred a post-poll alliance.
The 2027 elections will be primarily between the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and the Samajwadi Party-led opposition, with the Congress demanding a large share of seats in a renewed alliance.