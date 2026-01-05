'Send back Hasina too...': Owaisi after KKR drops Bangladeshi pacer

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has called out India's alleged hypocrisy after Kolkata Knight Riders dropped Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman on the order of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) amid violence against Hindus in the country. He said that India and Pakistan played a cricket match even after Pakistan-origin terrorists killed 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. "After the Pahalgam attack, we played with Pakistan in the Asia Cup," he said.

Political hypocrisy Owaisi questions India's stance on Bangladeshi individuals Owaisi questioned why India didn't take a similar stance with former PM Sheikh Hasina, given the situation with the Bangladeshi pacer. He said, "A Bangladeshi woman is living in India, so send her also. Why is she being stopped in the country? Stability in Bangladesh is important for India. China and Pakistan are active in Bangladesh....We have to look into that too." Bangladesh has been asking Hasina to return, but she and her family fear a politically hostile environment there.

Controversial decision BCCI's decision follows criticism from various quarters KKR's decision to include Rahman in its team had drawn criticism from several quarters. Spiritual guru Devkinandan Thakur slammed Shah Rukh Khan for including a Bangladeshi player in his team, given the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. Chief Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi demanded an apology from Khan. "It is a matter of regret that despite having information regarding the atrocities being committed against Hindus in Bangladesh, KKR selected a Bangladeshi player in the IPL auction."