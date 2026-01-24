Sex CD case: CBI court reverses discharge of ex-CM Baghel

The Special CBI Court also dismissed appeals from other accused in the case: Kailash Murarka, Vinod Verma, and Vijay Bhatia. These appeals had challenged a trial court's order framing charges against them. The case was first registered in 2017 for allegedly making and distributing sexually explicit videos of Munnat with the intention to defame him.

Investigation progress

Case transferred to CBI for detailed investigation

Initially, the case was investigated by local police but was later handed over to the CBI. The central agency carried out a detailed probe and filed both a main and supplementary chargesheet against six accused persons, including Baghel. The case has been under legal scrutiny for years owing to its political sensitivity and continues to attract attention.