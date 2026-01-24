Sex CD case: CBI court reverses discharge of ex-CM Baghel
What's the story
A Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court in Raipur has overturned a magistrate court's order discharging former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. The case pertains to a 2017 incident involving an obscene video allegedly featuring former cabinet minister Rajesh Munnat. The magistrate court had earlier discharged Baghel from the case in 2024, but this decision has now been reversed by the Special CBI Court on January 24, 2026.
Case details
Other accused's appeals rejected by CBI court
The Special CBI Court also dismissed appeals from other accused in the case: Kailash Murarka, Vinod Verma, and Vijay Bhatia. These appeals had challenged a trial court's order framing charges against them. The case was first registered in 2017 for allegedly making and distributing sexually explicit videos of Munnat with the intention to defame him.
Investigation progress
Case transferred to CBI for detailed investigation
Initially, the case was investigated by local police but was later handed over to the CBI. The central agency carried out a detailed probe and filed both a main and supplementary chargesheet against six accused persons, including Baghel. The case has been under legal scrutiny for years owing to its political sensitivity and continues to attract attention.