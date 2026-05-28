Siddaramaiah likely to resign as CM today but governor absent
What's the story
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is likely to resign on Thursday, amid speculation of a leadership change in the state. The Congress high command is reportedly planning to replace him with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. However, the timing of this transition remains uncertain as Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot is currently out of Bengaluru due to a family emergency.
Resignation timeline
Governor left city on Wednesday
The governor reportedly departed the city about 10.30pm on Wednesday on an 11.30pm flight to Indore due to a family emergency. There is no return flight booked yet. Siddaramaiah was expected to quit about 11:00am after meeting with the governor and formally offering his resignation, reports said. Before that, the Congress veteran hosted a breakfast for cabinet members, including Shivakumar, at his home.
Twitter Post
Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar share hug
#WATCH | Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar share a hug at the CM residence in Bengaluru at the breakfast meeting. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar also touched the feet of CM Siddaramaiah.— ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2026
(Video Source: Office of Deputy Chief Minister) pic.twitter.com/8bCChizsFL
CM
Siddaramaiah offered larger role at national level
Despite the party's silence on the matter, it is widely speculated that Siddaramaiah has agreed to resign after receiving a direct message from the high command. Reports suggest he has been offered a larger role at the national level along with a Rajya Sabha seat, although he hasn't formally accepted it yet. Per India Today, party sources also indicate that Rahul Gandhi may have played a role in convincing Siddaramaiah to step down.
MLA
MLA reveals legislators urged Siddaramaiah not to step down
Senior Congress MLA RV Deshpande claimed that Siddaramaiah had informed him about his decision to resign. Deshpande said several legislators urged the Chief Minister not to step down, but Siddaramaiah reportedly told them he had given his word to the party leadership and intended to honor it. The Congress Legislature Party would elect a new leader if there were a leadership change.
Party
Why Congress leadership wants Siddaramaiah to shift to national politics
Shivakumar supportershave repeatedly claimed that a rotational chief ministership formula had been agreed upon when the party came to power in 2023. The party high command has never confirmed such an arrangement publicly. Party sources said the Congress leadership wants Siddaramaiah to shift to national politics ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. The party hopes to project him as one of its principal OBC faces nationally as Gandhi ramps up the Congress's social justice and caste outreach strategy.