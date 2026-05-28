Siddaramaiah likely to resign as CM today but governor absent 

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is likely to resign on Thursday, amid speculation of a leadership change in the state. The Congress high command is reportedly planning to replace him with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar . However, the timing of this transition remains uncertain as Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot is currently out of Bengaluru due to a family emergency.

Resignation timeline Governor left city on Wednesday The governor reportedly departed the city about 10.30pm on Wednesday on an 11.30pm flight to Indore due to a family emergency. There is no return flight booked yet. Siddaramaiah was expected to quit about 11:00am after meeting with the governor and formally offering his resignation, reports said. Before that, the Congress veteran hosted a breakfast for cabinet members, including Shivakumar, at his home.

Twitter Post Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar share hug #WATCH | Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar share a hug at the CM residence in Bengaluru at the breakfast meeting. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar also touched the feet of CM Siddaramaiah.



(Video Source: Office of Deputy Chief Minister) pic.twitter.com/8bCChizsFL — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2026

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CM Siddaramaiah offered larger role at national level Despite the party's silence on the matter, it is widely speculated that Siddaramaiah has agreed to resign after receiving a direct message from the high command. Reports suggest he has been offered a larger role at the national level along with a Rajya Sabha seat, although he hasn't formally accepted it yet. Per India Today, party sources also indicate that Rahul Gandhi may have played a role in convincing Siddaramaiah to step down.

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MLA MLA reveals legislators urged Siddaramaiah not to step down Senior Congress MLA RV Deshpande claimed that Siddaramaiah had informed him about his decision to resign. Deshpande said several legislators urged the Chief Minister not to step down, but Siddaramaiah reportedly told them he had given his word to the party leadership and intended to honor it. The Congress Legislature Party would elect a new leader if there were a leadership change.