Anti-CEC protest: Ex-BJP MP questions Imran Khan's citizenship, demands probe
What's the story
Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kirit Somaiya has demanded action against actor Imran Khan for participating in a protest in Mumbai, with Somaiya claiming that Khan is a "foreign citizen." The protest was organized in support of the Cockroach Janta Party. According to PTI, Somaiya also questioned whether Khan had permission to participate in this agitation and urged the Mumbai Police to investigate and take necessary action.
Deportation demand
Somaiya demands immediate deportation of Khan
Somaiya also called for Khan's immediate deportation from India. He wrote a letter to Joint Commissioner of Police, Manoj Kumar Sharma, seeking clarity on Khan's legal standing in participating in such protests.
Meanwhile, Khan was detained by police at August Kranti Maidan during the protest. A video showed him being forcibly taken into a police vehicle and responding to a reporter's query about his participation in the protest.
Protest crackdown
Over 7,000 detained during Jantar Mantar protest
An unprecedented security clampdown was imposed at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, leading to the detention of over 7,000 protesters. This included Cockroach Janta Party leader Abhijit Dipke and four former chief ministers.
The mass mobilization was aimed at demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Despite this major protest effort, the government managed to thwart it with heavy police presence and detentions.