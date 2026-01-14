'South girls study...North bear children, stay in kitchen': DMK MP

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Dayanidhi Maran has sparked a political controversy with his remarks on gender roles in North India and Tamil Nadu . Speaking at the Quaid-E-Millath Government College for Women, Maran said that while women in Tamil Nadu are encouraged to study, those in North India are expected to "work in the kitchen" and "bear children." He added, "Our girls ought to be confident...What do they say in the North? Girls? Don't go to work, be at home."

State pride Maran praises Tamil Nadu's progress, criticizes North India Maran went on to praise Tamil Nadu's progress under leaders like M Karunanidhi and MK Stalin. He said global companies come to Chennai because of the state's educated workforce. "That's why global companies come to Chennai because everyone here is educated, not just in Tamil, but in English as well. They lead. The government plays a key role in women's progress. We will always get your love and support," Maran said.

Political fallout DMK defends Maran's remarks, BJP criticizes The DMK has defended Maran's comments, saying they were meant to inspire women students to use government schemes for education and empowerment. A source from the party told NDTV, "It's a matter of pride that Tamil Nadu alone accounts for more than 40% of the industrial women workforce in the country." However, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have slammed Maran's remarks.