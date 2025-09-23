SP's Azam Khan released from Sitapur jail after 2 years

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was released from Sitapur jail after nearly two years of incarceration. His release came after he was granted bail in all cases against him, news agency ANI reported. On September 18, the Allahabad High Court granted him bail in the Quality Bar land encroachment case in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district.

Legal developments Bail granted after hearing arguments The bail was granted by a bench of Justice Samir Jain after hearing arguments from all parties involved in the case. The Quality Bar land encroachment case was filed against Khan's wife, Tazeen Fatma, son Abdullah Azam, and Syed Jafar Ali Jafri in 2019. Khan was later named an accused during a reinvestigation. In another development, Khan was acquitted last week by a special MP-MLA court in a 17-year-old case related to road blockade and damage to public property.

Anticipated gathering Prohibitory orders issued ahead of Khan's release Ahead of his release, the district administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to prevent any violence. The police also used drones for surveillance due to anticipated large gatherings in support of Khan. Despite these measures, a large number of supporters reached near the jail, causing traffic congestion.