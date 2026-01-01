'SRK traitor': Sangeet Som after KKR buys Bangladeshi bowler 

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sangeet Som has slammed Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan , a co-owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) , for the team's decision to include Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman. "Hindus are being killed in Bangladesh, and...cricketers are being bought in the IPL. The traitorous film actor Shah Rukh Khan has bought Bangladeshi cricketer Rahman for ₹9 crore." The criticism comes amid reports of increased violence against the Hindu community in Bangladesh.

Accusations leveled Som accuses Khan of betraying India Som further said that the money Khan earned from the people is being used to betray the country. "If players like Rahman come to play in India, they won't be able to step outside the airport, I am saying this with confidence. Traitors like Shah Rukh Khan should understand that the kind of betrayal they are committing against the country. They reached this point today because of the people of this country," he said.

While calling Shahrukh Khan a traitor, UP BJP leader Sangeet Som in a statement said," If a player like Rahman come to India, he will not be able to step out of the airport."

Additional criticism Spiritual leader also criticizes KKR's decision Spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur had also criticized KKR's decision to buy Rahman. He warned that if KKR doesn't take him out of the team, then "there will be a game, a big game." "It's time to be careful; it's time to improve; otherwise, time will start flowing in the opposite direction," he warned.