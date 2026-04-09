Sunetra Pawar to win Baramati by-polls unopposed as Congress withdraws

The Congress has decided not to contest the upcoming Baramati Assembly bypoll, which means Sunetra Pawar, wife of former NCP leader Ajit Pawar , will win the bypoll unopposed. Senior party leader Ramesh Chennithala said the decision was taken as a mark of respect for Pawar, who died in a plane crash on January 28. "The Baramati bypoll was necessitated due to the....death of Ajit Pawar. As a mark of respect for him, Congress will not contest the by-election," he said.

Candidate withdrawal Congress state unit to withdraw Akash More from fray Chennithala said he has asked the party's state unit to withdraw its candidate Akash More from the fray. The decision also comes after appeals from top leaders of both ruling Mahayuti and opposition NCP (SP) for an unopposed election in Baramati. Thursday is the last day of withdrawal of nomination. The late Pawar had represented the Baramati assembly constituency eight times.

Political appeals NCP(SP) leaders earlier urged Congress to withdraw NCP (SP) leaders, including party chief Sharad Pawar and MP Supriya Sule, had earlier urged the Congress to withdraw its candidate. Sharad said he would advise the Congress against contesting the bypoll given the circumstances of Pawar's death. "If asked, I would suggest to Congress it would be appropriate to make this bypoll unopposed," he told reporters in Baramati.

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Twitter Post Supriya Sule also makes appeal Following the untimely demise of Ajit Pawar, the Baramati Assembly constituency now faces a by-election.



Ajit Dada’s political journey began with the Congress party, and he maintained a long-standing, respectful association with it throughout his career.



In this moment of grief… — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) April 9, 2026

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