'Lame excuses': SC slams ECI for losing vote counting video

Today, the Supreme Court bench, comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva, expressed surprised when the ECI said it couldn't trace the 2023 vote-counting video.

The court asked, "How can the Election Commission of India (ECI) say that it has lost its record?"

It further added, "Your whole purpose is to hold an election... Where is the question of you saying... 'Yeah, we are trying to trace it?'"