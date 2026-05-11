'Government committed to sushasan': Suvendu Adhikari in 1st Cabinet meeting
What's the story
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari held his first Cabinet meeting on Monday, announcing a series of key decisions. The meeting was held at the state secretariat in Kolkata and focused on national security and administrative reforms. Adhikari said the new government is committed to "susashan" (good governance) and "suraksha" (security).
Security measures
Land transfer to BSF for border fencing
One of the major decisions taken at the meeting was to transfer land to the Border Security Force (BSF) for border fencing. The state government has set a 45-day deadline for this transfer, which Adhikari called crucial for national security. He accused the previous Trinamool Congress (TMC) regime of stalling these projects to protect illegal infiltrators and said, "We have removed those roadblocks."
Policy reforms
Upper age limit for government jobs raised by 5 years
The Cabinet also decided to increase the upper age limit for government job applications by five years. This decision was taken to boost employment opportunities for educated youth in West Bengal and fulfills an electoral promise made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The state government also decided to integrate West Bengal with several central schemes that had been stalled earlier.
Welfare assurance
Adhikari assures citizens of continued welfare schemes
Adhikari assured citizens that existing state welfare schemes will continue under his government, but with stricter oversight. He promised transparency and said no deceased person, illegal infiltrator, or non-citizen would be allowed to avail benefits meant for Indian citizens. The meeting also paid tribute to 321 BJP workers killed in political violence over the years.
Governance pledge
Meeting attended by several key leaders
Adhikari pledged to build a responsible, transparent, and people-oriented administration. He said the government's primary priority is to ensure the safety and peace of West Bengal's people. The meeting was attended by key leaders such as Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtania, Khudiram Tudu, and Nishith Pramanik.