'Government committed to sushasan': Suvendu Adhikari in 1st Cabinet meeting

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari held his first Cabinet meeting on Monday, announcing a series of key decisions. The meeting was held at the state secretariat in Kolkata and focused on national security and administrative reforms. Adhikari said the new government is committed to "susashan" (good governance) and "suraksha" (security).

Security measures Land transfer to BSF for border fencing One of the major decisions taken at the meeting was to transfer land to the Border Security Force (BSF) for border fencing. The state government has set a 45-day deadline for this transfer, which Adhikari called crucial for national security. He accused the previous Trinamool Congress (TMC) regime of stalling these projects to protect illegal infiltrators and said, "We have removed those roadblocks."

Policy reforms Upper age limit for government jobs raised by 5 years The Cabinet also decided to increase the upper age limit for government job applications by five years. This decision was taken to boost employment opportunities for educated youth in West Bengal and fulfills an electoral promise made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The state government also decided to integrate West Bengal with several central schemes that had been stalled earlier.

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Welfare assurance Adhikari assures citizens of continued welfare schemes Adhikari assured citizens that existing state welfare schemes will continue under his government, but with stricter oversight. He promised transparency and said no deceased person, illegal infiltrator, or non-citizen would be allowed to avail benefits meant for Indian citizens. The meeting also paid tribute to 321 BJP workers killed in political violence over the years.

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