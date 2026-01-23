TN Assembly unanimously adopts resolution opposing VB-G Ram G scheme

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution against the central government's Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G Ram G) scheme. Chief Minister MK Stalin moved the resolution, asking the Centre to protect rural employment rights under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005. The resolution also demanded timely fund release, state-level guideline framing, and performance-based funding allocation.

Scheme replacement VB G Ram G scheme replaces MGNREGA The VB-G Ram G scheme, which replaces MGNREGA, was passed by the BJP-led NDA government despite opposition protests. The legislation has been criticized by several political parties, including Congress and CPI(M), over concerns it would dilute employment guarantees and shift financial burdens to states. The resolution also highlighted that Tamil Nadu is yet to receive ₹1,026 crore under the new scheme.

Employment impact Resolution highlights scheme's impact on Tamil Nadu The resolution underscored the scheme's importance in Tamil Nadu, providing 100 days of employment to around 65 lakh families annually. It stressed the need for continuous allocations to protect vulnerable groups such as women and Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes. The Assembly opposed changing demand-driven funding to notional estimates and sought a return to previous practices based on actual work demand.

