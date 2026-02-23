Tamil Nadu final electoral roll out; 74 lakh names removed 

Among the Assembly constituencies, Sholinganallur has the highest number of electors at 5,36,991. In contrast, Harbour constituency has the lowest number with just 1,16,896 electors. In Coimbatore, the total number of electors now stands at 26.9 lakh. Chengalpattu district has 2,260,036 voters, while Ramanathapuram district has 11,23,029 voters, and Tiruvallur district has a total electorate of 31,57,413.

Legal directive

Draft rolls showed over 5.43 crore electors

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had earlier published integrated draft electoral rolls in December 2025, which saw over 97.3 lakh electors being removed. These updated electoral rolls will be used for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from February 25 to 27 to assess poll preparedness in the state and the Union territory, where assembly elections are likely to be held in April.