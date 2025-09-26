TDP MLA calls Jagan Reddy 'psycho' in assembly; stirs row 

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly was rocked by a controversy on Monday when Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna called former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy a "psycho." The incident took place during a debate on law and order. The heated exchange was triggered by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kamineni Srinivas, who alleged that Reddy initially refused to meet a film industry delegation led by actor Chiranjeevi .

Disputed claims Balakrishna calls Jagan 'psycho' Srinivas claimed that Reddy had asked the delegation to meet only the state's cinematography minister. He said it was only after Chiranjeevi insisted that Reddy agreed to meet them. However, Balakrishna disputed these claims, saying they were false. He said Reddy had wanted the film industry delegation to meet Cinematography Minister Perni Nani instead.

Clarification issued Chiranjeevi clarifies his role in the matter In response to the assembly debate, Chiranjeevi issued a detailed statement clarifying his involvement. He said the film industry delegation had approached him to discuss increasing movie ticket prices due to rising production costs. After their request, he spoke with then Cinematography Minister Nani, who later conveyed that Reddy would meet the delegation.