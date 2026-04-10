TMC accuses Humayun Kabir of seeking ₹1,000cr bribe for support

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has released a video allegedly showing a man resembling Humayun Kabir, founder of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party. The party claims that the man seen asking for ₹1,000 crore from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in return for post-election support is Kabir, who was associated with TMC until his ouster. The 19-minute video was uploaded on YouTube by the channel Masadur Rahman and features a conversation between the man and an unidentified person.

Allegations detailed Man discusses financial demands, seat projections in video In the video, the man is heard discussing seat projections and financial demands with the unidentified person. He allegedly talks about a plan to mislead Muslim voters to achieve a desired electoral outcome. He claims Muslim voters "are easy to manipulate" and have to be "misled" to achieve the intended electoral outcome. The authenticity of the video, which TMC claims was filmed on December 19 last year, has not been independently verified.

Twitter Post TMC's video Here is the EXPLOSIVE sting operation video that fully EXPOSES @BJP4India’s dirty conspiracy against Bengal.



In the video, Humayun Kabir openly admits that BJP PAID him ₹1,000 crore to mislead the minority community, and claims that senior BJP leaders like Himanta Biswa Sarma,… pic.twitter.com/yut8lhR6FS — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) April 9, 2026

Advertisement

Denial and counterclaims Kabir denies allegations, calls video 'AI-generated' Kabir has denied the allegations, saying the video was created using artificial intelligence. He accused TMC of plotting against him and demanded proof of any meeting or nexus with BJP. "If they have proof of any meeting or nexus with the BJP, let them show it. If proven, I will accept it," he said.

Advertisement

Accusations made TMC demands investigation into matter The TMC has used the video to allege a secret understanding between Kabir and the BJP, accusing the saffron party of trying to divide minority votes through proxies. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh demanded an investigation into the matter, particularly focusing on the individuals mentioned in the video. Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim condemned the video's content as shameful, accusing political actors of exploiting religious sentiments for electoral gains.

Alliance fallout AIMIM withdraws from alliance In light of the video, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has withdrawn its alliance with Humayun Kabir's party. AIMIM stated it could not support remarks questioning Muslims's integrity and announced it would contest the West Bengal Assembly elections independently. In a statement, it said, "AIMIM cannot associate with any statements where integrity of Muslims is brought into question. As of today, AIMIM has withdrawn its alliance with Kabir's party."

Official reaction BJP responds to sting controversy BJP spokesperson Debjit Sarkar questioned why the other person's face wasn't shown in the video. "Why is the face of the other person not shown? Unless we know who is questioning, we won't comment," he said. An Election Commission official said they hadn't received any complaint regarding this matter and would investigate if a complaint was filed.