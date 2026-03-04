'Loan relief, free education for farmers' children': TVK releases manifesto

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader and actor-turned-politician Vijay has released his party's manifesto for the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The manifesto promises free higher education for children of small and marginal farmers who own less than two acres of land and sweeping relief for agricultural loans. However, this education benefit will only be extended to families where no member is employed in a state or Union government job.

Political critique Vijay slams DMK over NEET The actor-turned-politician has also intensified his criticism of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), calling it a "theeya sakti" or evil force. Vijay slammed the DMK over its stand on medical admissions and NEET. He asked what happened to the cancelation of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). In addition to education reforms, Vijay promised relief for farmers by waiving crop loans from agricultural cooperative banks for those with less than five acres of land.

Governance pledge Focus on basic facilities "Steps will be taken to waive up to 50 percent of the crop loans of farmers with land holdings of more than 5 acres," he said. Vijay also promised transparency and accountability in governance. He said his government would issue white papers for major deals and focus on implementation rather than publicity. "I repeat again and again that the TVK government will give priority to basic facilities like education, healthcare, ration, drinking water, road facilities, and bus facilities," he said.

